The Russian invaders are trying to resume the work of the port in Mariupol, which will allow them to establish at least some kind of logistics with the city. The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko has announced this.

Thus, Andriushchenko said that no other way for the export of stolen metal, providing minimal logistics for the Russian military was found.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, apartments were burning in Mariupol due to an attempt by the invaders to restore electricity.

Meanwhile, even children are interrogated in the filtration camps of Mariupol in order to catch their parents lying.

In Mariupol itself, the DPR groupping, which controls the distribution of food, cannot cope, so crowds gather near the places where food is distributed. There is not enough food for everyone, so the humanitarian catastrophe continues.