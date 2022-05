Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Akihiko Tanaka have signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with a loan of USD 100 million on preferential terms.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A preferential loan of JPY 13 billion, which is the first part of the agreed financial assistance between Ukraine and Japan, will be sent to the state budget to finance priority expenses, primarily to support the most vulnerable population of Ukraine," Marchenko said.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to the entire Japanese people for supporting Ukraine and helping Ukrainians.

The signed agreement primarily deals with budgetary support for stabilizing the situation in Ukraine, in particular, ensuring priority social expenses, humanitarian expenses, health care expenses, support for internally displaced persons and other priority costs.

The loan repayment period is 30 years, including a grace period of 10 years; interest rate - 1% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, an agreement was signed in the form of an exchange of notes between the governments of Ukraine and Japan on attracting a loan from the Japan Agency for International Cooperation in order to implement a joint system project "Second Loan for Development Policy in the Field of Economic Recovery" with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.