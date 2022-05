Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that some Western politicians want to end the war in Ukraine by transferring some territories to the Russian Federation in order to "save" face. The politician wrote about this on Twitter on Monday, May 16.

"Some Western politicians want the end of the war with the possibility for Russia to save face by giving part of the territory to it, writes @politico. Save face after Bucha and Mariupol? Amazing logic, but if these politicians want to give Russia part of their territories, this is up to their voters", Podoliak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that French President Emmanuel Macron offered to cede part of the territory of Ukraine so that Vladimir Putin would end the war and save face.

On May 11, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak commented on the intention of the occupying "leadership" of Kherson region to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to accept the region into the Russian Federation, noting that Ukraine would liberate Kherson anyway.

On May 8, Podoliak reacted to the statements of the Vice Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Pyotr Tolstoy, regarding the occupation of Ukraine up to the borders of Poland.