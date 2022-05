Share Of NPL In Banks Up From 26.6% To 27.1% In March

In March 2022, the share of non-performing loans (NPL) in Ukrainian banks increased from 26.6% to 27.1%.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The share of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking sector stood at 27.1% as of April 1, 2022, compared to 26.6% as of March 1. The volume of non-performing loans in March increased by UAH 1.2 billion," it says.

In general, for the 1st quarter, the volume of non-performing loans decreased by UAH 38.9 billion, the share of NPL decreased by 3 percentage points.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the latest data, in April, total credits commercial banks granted to the corporate sector and private persons decreased by 0.1% to UAH 1,046.056 billion.

The share of NPL in the loan portfolio decreased by 11% in 2021 - from 41% as of January 1, 2021 to 30% as of January 1, 2022.

In 2020, the share of NPL in Ukrainian banks decreased from 48.4% (as of January 1, 2020) to 41% (as of January 1, 2021).