Visitors view cars from XPeng Motors during China (Tianjin) Auto Show. Photo by Xinhua/Li Ran.

Chinese car brands recorded an increase in sales in the first four months of this year, industry data shows. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

More than 3 mln Chinese-brand passenger cars were sold in the January-April period, up 9.8% from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The brands had a 47.6% share of the domestic passenger car market during the period, up 6 percentage points year on year.

Sales of sedans and SUVs grew 34.3% and 3%, respectively, whereas MPV sales dropped 32.6% in the period, according to the association.