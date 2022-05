NBU Net International Reserves Down 4.3% To USD 16.8 Billion In April

In April 2022, the net international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) fell by 4.3% to USD 16.810 billion month over month.

This is evidenced by the NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of the year, they have fallen by 19.1% from USD 20.767 billion.

In April, the official reserve assets of the NBU decreased by 4.2% to USD 26.940 billion, since the beginning of the year - by 12.9% from USD 30.941 billion.

In 2021, they grew by 6.2% from USD 29.133 billion, and in 2020 they increased by 15.1% from USD 25.302 billion.

At that, in April, gross reserve liabilities decreased by 3.9% to USD 10.131 billion, since the beginning of the year - by 0.4% from USD 10.174 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in 2021, the net international reserves of the NBU increased by 14.6% from USD 18.144 billion to USD 20.765 billion.

In 2020, net reserves increased by 14.5% from USD 15.785 billion.

In 2019, net reserves increased by 63.8% from USD 9.644 billion.