Ukrainian Plant Intended To Resume Supply Of Parts For Russian Military Equipment, Its Activities Were Stopped

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has blocked the activities of a Ukrainian enterprise, which intended to resume the supply of components for Russian military equipment, despite the war.

The press service of the SSU has reported this.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has blocked the work of a sub-sanction plant, which was going to resume supplies for the Russian military-industrial complex. This plant in Dnipro manufactured components for aircraft, missile systems and submarines," it was said.

It is also reported that this enterprise manufactured dual-use goods (which can also be used in the production or repair of military equipment).

It is noted that during 2021 this enterprise produced 340 tons of products with a total value of more than UAH 450 million.

According to available information, the founder of this enterprise is a Russian corporation specializing in the production and modernization of weapons and military equipment.

For this reason, in 2021, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against this plant. However, the Russians wanted to rewrite the enterprises to a fictitious Ukrainian legal entity and continue supplying the necessary components.

Note that after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the international community imposed various sanctions against Russia, one of which prohibits the supply of high-tech products necessary, in particular, for military needs.

Recall, on May 12, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said that sanctions on the export of high-tech products in Russia force it to use parts of household appliances for the production of weapons.