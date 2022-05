The G7 countries called on Russia to unlock the ports of Ukraine in connection with the food crisis growing in the world. This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak in Telegram.

So, Yermak said that the situation with the food crisis worsens due to the abnormal heat in India, which also provoked restrictions on wheat export from the country. Meanwhile, the threat of famine increases.

"G7 called on Russia to immediately stop the aggressive war, blockade and all other actions that even more prevent Ukrainian production and export of food products," Yermak said.

Yermak also noted that to resolve the issue of growing a crisis, Ukraine needs two things: unlocking ports; increase in weapons supply, so that our fighters independently release the temporarily occupied territories, where Russia breaks the harvest.

As Ukrainian News reported, according to ISW, the invaders began to actively strengthen in the south to establish complete control.

Earlier, the UN Secretary General said that the war in Ukraine threatens worldwide hunger.