Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov has admitted that the Russian Federation has a territorial dispute with Ukraine. He stated this during a briefing, RIA Novosti reports.

Thus, Peskov said that Russia has no territorial disputes with Finland and Sweden, which intend to join NATO. And it, in particular, from the point of view of the Kremlin, makes a difference in the assessment of the threat of Ukraine's accession to NATO from the countries mentioned earlier.

"We have no territorial disputes with either Finland or Sweden. While Ukraine could potentially become a member of NATO, and then Russia would have a territorial dispute with the state in the alliance, which carries huge risks for the entire continent," he said.

Nevertheless, according to him, the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO is of concern to the Kremlin.

"We will closely monitor what the consequences of Finland and Sweden joining NATO will be in the applied plan from the point of view of our security, which should be ensured absolutely unconditionally," Peskov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia again threatened Finland and Sweden with a nuclear strike.

Also, Russia has already threatened to pull nuclear weapons into the Baltic if Sweden and Finland join NATO. Deputy Head of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev stated this.