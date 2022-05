The Russian invaders in the captured territories of the south of Ukraine plan to establish full control, in this regard, they began to actively strengthen. This is stated in the statement of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to the Institute, in the captured territories of the south, Russian soldiers began to dig trenches and build concrete fences in Kherson region, not far from Melitopol and in the west of Zaporizhzhia region. Thus, the Russian Federation wants to strengthen control in the south and prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the unhurried advance of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine forces the Russian Federation to abandon previous plans. In particular, enemy forces will probably abandon the idea of ​​entering the administrative borders of Donetsk region and focus on the capture of Severodonetsk to establish full control in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the intelligence of the United Kigdom, the troops of Belarus can restrain the Armed Forces so that they do not go to Donbas.

Meanwhile, Russian troops cannot restrain the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine north of Kharkiv.