On May 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 2 Russian helicopters Ka-52 (Alligator) and the Mi-28 "Night Hunter" worth more than USD 30 million.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, Ukrainian News reports.

Over the previous day, the air defense units of the ground forces and air forces destroyed more than 10 enemy air targets.

2 helicopters were downed (Ka-52 and Mi-28), as well as about 10 drones and several missiles.

Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to apply fire attacks to the enemy from air in certain directions, support the hostilities of the units of Ukrainian troops and patrol the airspace of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military unsuccessfully carried out assault actions in the direction of Orekhove and in the Kamyshevakhy area, lost the K-52 Alligator helicopter.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the near future can go to the state border in the northeast of Kharkiv region. In this direction Ukrainian defenders went on a counterattack.