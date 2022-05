As a result of the morning shelling of Odesa region, 2 adults were injured and a small child was seriously wounded. This was reported by the Pivden [South] operational command.

"As a result of a missile strike in Odesa region by strategic aircraft the object of tourism infrastructure was hit, buildings were destroyed, a fire broke out. Rescuers and an investigative-perational group are working on the spot," the statement said.

The enemy also continues to attack the damaged and non-working bridge over the Dniester Lyman. But it hits civilians. Previously, 2 adults were injured and a small child was seriously wounded. The rest of the information is specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the night on May 16 in Odesa and the region passed calmly. However, in the region there is a high threat of the next Russian missile strikes in the region.

Earlier, due to the missile shelling of Odesa, one of the main attractions of the city - the Vorontsov Palace, suffered because of the Russian troops.

On May 11, Bratchuk said that Russian invaders are not ready for a naval landing operation, but the possibility of missile strikes from the Russian Federation in Odesa remains high.