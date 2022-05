Belarus Extends Check Of Combat Readiness Of Its Troops Until May 21 – General Staff

Belarus has extended until May 21 the check of the combat readiness of its troops.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, in the Siversk direction, Russian troops have strengthened control of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts and are carrying out demonstration actions in order to contain the units of the Defense Forces in the direction and prevent their transfer to the eastern operational zone.

The possibility of shelling and rocket and bomb strikes from the area in the indicated direction continues to exist.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces - First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Gulevich spoke about the growing military threat to the country, as well as the "requiring reaction" of the 20,000-strong group of Ukrainian military in the Southern Operational Direction.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the so-called "special operation" of Russian troops in Ukraine has dragged on, although he does not know the planned timing of its implementation.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has decided to conduct a sudden check of the reaction forces of the Armed Forces, which will include, in particular, the transfer of units and subunits to certain areas.