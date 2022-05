AFU Repel 17 Enemy Attacks And Down 2 Helicopters In Donbas On Sunday

On Sunday, May 15, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 17 enemy attacks and shot downed two enemy helicopters in Donbas.

The headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) announced this in a statement on their Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 tanks, 1 artillery system, 6 armored vehicles and 1 enemy vehicle.

On Sunday, air defense units shot down 2 enemy helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-28) and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.

At the same time, it is noted that over the current week (May 9-15), the military personnel of the Joint Forces grouping repelled 93 enemy attacks, destroyed 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 58 tanks, 26 artillery systems (of which 1 MLRS), 98 units of combat armored vehicles, 7 units special engineering, 33 vehicles of the enemy and one anti-aircraft gun.

During the week, air defense units shot down 4 helicopters and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 14, the Ukrainian military repelled 12 enemy attacks in Donbas.

Meanwhile, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops on May 13 increased by 300 to 27,200 killed, and that of the machinery - by 13 tanks and 1 helicopter.

Also, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops on May 14 increased by 200 to 27,400 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 2 tanks and 1 helicopter over the past day.

In addition, the British Ministry of Defense believes that the Russian Federation has lost a third of its ground forces in Ukraine.