Russian occupiers destroyed between Polohy and Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that in Orekhove, Russians damaged 3 departments of the local hospital and the temple of the religious community with artillery strikes. In addition, throughout the day on May 14, they hit Huliaipole and destroyed civilian infrastructure.

In addition, enemy shelling damaged residential civilian houses. Direct rocket attacks completely destroyed some premises. The invaders also damaged the local area and garages of civilians. However, information about the victims has not yet been received by the Regional Military Administration.

In the village of Malaysia Tokmachka, enemy artillery shelling damaged an outbuilding in the territory of the Orekhove Correctional Institution.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders hit a protected area on the island of Khortytsia with a rocket.

The loss of personnel of the Russian troops on May 14 increased by 200 to 27,400 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 2 tanks and 1 helicopter over the past day.