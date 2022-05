The Russian army plans to once again deploy its troops across the Siverskyi Donets River near the village of Bilohorovka, Lugansk region, where they were repeatedly destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the region, Serhii Haidai.

"Idiots," the governor commented and noted that, nevertheless, a whole battalion of Russian soldiers refused to attack in this direction.

"But the "fresh" one will soon come up. 2,500 units of heavy equipment are already moving in our direction from the previously occupied territories. We are waiting for the next "underwater" series in Bilohorovka," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 10, the head of the Luhansk administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the Ukrainian military defeated the invaders, who built a pontoon crossing across the Siverskyi Donets and attacked the river near the village of Bilohorivka.

On May 11, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the plans of the Russian Federation for the lightning-fast capture of large cities and forced the enemy to focus on one direction.

On May 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated a battalion-tactical group of Russian invaders near the village of Bilohorivka, Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region.