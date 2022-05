Russia Launches Missiles From Submarines At Facility On Border With Poland

In the morning of May 15, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Lviv region. As a result, a military facility near the border with Poland was destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi in Telegram.

"4 enemy missiles hit a military infrastructure facility in the Yavorivskyi district, not far from the border with Poland. The facility was completely destroyed," he said.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims or injured.

Cruise missiles were launched from the Black Sea, probably from submarines. It is reported by the Operational Command Zakhid [West].

"Rashists launched several missile strikes on Lviv region in order to destroy critical infrastructure. The launch of cruise missiles was carried out, probably from submarines," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a missile attack was carried out on a military facility in Lviv region.

During the day, the Ukrainian military repulsed 10 attacks by the invaders in Donbas, depriving them of 3 more drones and 5 tanks.

Meanwhile, Arestovych said that the Russians were preparing for an offensive simultaneously in 3 directions: in the areas of Popasna (Luhansk region), Avdiivka (Donetsk region) and in the Zaporizhzhia direction.