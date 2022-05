On the morning of May 15, the Russian troops launched a missile attack on one of the military facilities in Lviv region. At the moment there is no information about the victims. This was reported in the Telegram of the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

"Today at 04:30 a.m. there was a missile attack on one of the military infrastructure facilities. As of now, there is no information about the killed and injured. The presence and nature of the destruction is being specified," Kozytskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in a day the Ukrainian military repelled 10 attacks by invaders in Donbas, depriving them of 3 more drones and 5 tanks.

Meanwhile, Arestovych said that the Russians were preparing for an offensive simultaneously in 3 directions: in the areas of Popasna (Luhansk region), Avdiivka (Donetsk region) and in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

As of the morning of the 80th day of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the enemy is most active in 2 directions.