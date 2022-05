What Is Azovstal. Ukrainian Eurovision Winners Called To Save It

On May 14, the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra from the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 called to help Ukraine, Mariupol and Azovstal.

Azovstal - before the war, it was one of the largest metallurgical plants in Ukraine, which is located in the large city of Mariupol, which was located near the line of demarcation in Donbas.

On March 1, almost immediately after the start of the war, Mariupol was blocked by Russian troops.

The city was almost completely destroyed, but the aggressor still cannot finally take control of it.

In late April, the Ukrainian military - the Azov National Guard Regiment, marines, border guards and police, as well as a significant number of civilians were blocked on the territory of Azovstal and are still fighting.

Women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from the plant, but a significant number remain, Ukrainian authorities estimate more than 600 injured, some in critical condition.

Ukraine and the world community are trying to use all possible diplomatic ways to evacuate the wounded, as well as the extraction of the remaining military to third countries.

But Russia has so far refused all the proposed options.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Kuchma, Yushchenko and Poroshenko called on the UN and the leaders of all countries to help evacuate the military from Azovstal.

Earlier, a fighter of the Azov regiment, Vitalii Barabash, on behalf of all Ukrainian Jews, appealed to the Israeli authorities with a request to help in the evacuation of the defenders of Azovstal.

Russia did not allow Turkey to carry out the extraction of the Ukrainian military located on the territory of Azovstal.