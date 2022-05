Ukraine became the winner of the international song contest Eurovision-2022. The final took place in Turin, Italy on Saturday, May 14th.

According to the voting results of the jury and the audience, the Kalush Orchestra with the song Stefania scored 631 points.

According to the results of the jury voting, Ukraine took 4th place, and having received a record-breaking 439 votes from the audience, it moved to 1st place in the standings, which it retained.

The second place in the competition was taken by the United Kingdom, the third - by Spain.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, after the call of the band from the Eurovision stage to help the defenders of Mariupol, the musicians were threatened with disqualification, since political appeals are prohibited at the contest. However, the organizers noted that the statement of the Ukrainians was of a humanitarian nature.

"We understand the deep feelings around Ukraine at the moment and believe that the statements of the Kalush Orchestra and other performers expressing support for the Ukrainian people are of a humanitarian, not a political nature," they said.

Earlier, the organizing committee of "Eurovision" has published the order of performances of the artists in the final. The Kalush Orchestra performed at number 12.

In addition, bookmakers predicted a victory for the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra with a probability of 60%. In the second place, according to the bookmakers, will be the representative of Sweden Cornelia Jakobs (11%), and the top three will be closed by the singer representing the UK, Sam Ryder (10%).