As of May 14, 38 foreign missions resumed work in Kyiv, including the embassies of 36 states, as well as the diplomatic missions of the European Union and the United Nations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a message posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Already 38 foreign missions have resumed their work in Kyiv. This is another proof that our partners believe in the victory, future and prospects of Ukraine," the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanks friends for their support and believes that soon all other foreign missions will return to the capital.

In particular, as of May 14, the embassies of Turkmenistan, Italy, Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, Lebanon, Latvia, Romania, the Republic of Korea (South Korea), Spain, Great Britain, Lithuania, Moldova, Uzbekistan, the Netherlands, Croatia, Canada, Palestine, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Denmark, Cyprus, Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Turkey, Armenia, Germany, Greece, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, France, Estonia, Holy See (Vatican).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 8, it became known that the embassies of Slovenia, Turkey, and Lithuania were the first to return to Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this and called on the rest to return to the capital.

As of April 18, the embassies of 16 states and the EU Delegation resumed work in Kyiv.