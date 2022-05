The District Administrative Court of Kyiv left without consideration the claim of former President Viktor Yanukovych, which he filed with the court demanding to invalidate the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of February 22, 2014 "On the self-removal of the President of Ukraine from the exercise of constitutional powers and the appointment of early elections of the President of Ukraine," illegal.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

On April 20, the court refused to satisfy the requests of the Verkhovna Rada to close the proceedings and transfer the case to the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

Yanukovych's administrative proceeding on recognizing the lack of authority, the court ruled to leave without consideration.

And already on April 21, the District Court ruled on another suit by Yanukovych.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv granted the petition of the representative of the parliament to leave the lawsuit of Yanukovych against the Verkhovna Rada about the lack of competence as a subject of power.

The decisions of the court could be challenged in the court of appeal within 15 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Kremlin was preparing Yanukovych for a special operation to make him president.

Yanukovych wants to return the status of president and has prepared a lawsuit in court.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv opened proceedings on Yanukovych's claim for illegal removal from power.

The Supreme Court upheld Yanukovych's sentence to 13 years in prison.

Yanukovych was going to court to challenge his removal from the presidency in 2014.