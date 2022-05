Russia has already exhausted the reserves of combat-ready tactical battalion groups. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the representative of the Defense Intelligence, Vadym Skybytskyi, on the air of a nationwide marathon, said that the Russian Federation continues covert mobilization at the state level.

Thus, in the Belgorod and Rostov regions, on the basis of conscripts and mobilization resources, new units of the occupation forces are being formed, which are sent to the territory of Ukraine.

However, according to the representative of the Defense Intelligence, the use of such troops is mostly ineffective.

"Through the military registration and enlistment offices, people liable for military service are called, they sign contracts, after which new units are formed and sent to the territory of Ukraine. How effective the use of such troops is already shown by military operations. In many cases, this is ineffective, but we really understand that today the resources, concerning the most combat-ready battalion-tactical groups, the Russian Federation has exhausted. Although it still has enough reserves to enter the territory of Ukraine," the representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine emphasized.

Skybytskyi confirmed the information about the oppression and depressive moral and psychological state of the invaders.

"The most depressing morale is among the servicemen of the 1st and 2nd army corps from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Because it is there that forced mobilization and conscription into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces takes place. Untrained personnel who do not have combat experience are sent. In addition, those reservists who are sent to the territory of Ukraine from Russia, especially from its central regions, eastern regions, they just drove and thought that they were going to earn money, but here they are in fact met with powerful resistance from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, defense forces, territorial defense and the entire population of Ukraine," the representative of the intelligence said.

He added that instead of receiving money, "Russians return home in body bags," which greatly affects the morale of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 13, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the war with Russia would reach a turning point by mid-August, and most hostilities would be over by the end of the year.

On May 13, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Zmiiniy Island in the Black Sea is a strategically important point, because Ukraine will fight for it.

On May 12, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia could not fully restore the combat capability of the military units withdrawn from Ukraine, since, due to sanctions, the country's military-industrial complex is experiencing a significant decline.