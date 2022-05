Russia again resorted to nuclear threats to Sweden and Finland if they joined NATO. This time, the head of Rocosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, "distinguished himself" with the corresponding "joke" in his Telegram.

For example, Rogozin, in his statement on Sweden and Finland, mentioned the RS-28 Sarmat, a Russian fifth-generation silo-based strategic missile system with a heavy multi-stage liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile.

“Russia has no hostile intentions towards Finland and Sweden, RF Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said. “Sarmat” also has no prejudice and hostile intentions towards NATO countries. It’s just its job,” Rogozin wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia has already threatened to pull nuclear weapons to the Baltic if Sweden and Finland join NATO. This was stated by Medvedev.

The media reported that Sweden will apply for NATO membership before the end of June. There is also a debate about NATO membership in Finland.

The media also wrote that the consideration of applications from Sweden and Finland to join NATO would take only a few weeks.