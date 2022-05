People Do Not Have Enough Water And Food In Mariupol - Mayor's Adviser

In occupied Mariupol, people do not have enough drinking water and food, and cashiers rob residents with an overvalued Russian ruble rate. A humanitarian catastrophe is brewing in the city. This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko in Telegram.

Andriushchenko said that all the basements in the city were flooded, the water utility was trying to eliminate the rush, but to no avail.

He also noted that even at the points of distribution of drinking water, where people often have to go a long way, it is not always enough.

“Drinking water is still inaccessible. For the majority of Mariupol residents, they have to go a long way to water distribution points (barrels or water carriers), but there is not enough water there,” Andriushchenko noted.

As for food, the flow of merchants from the surrounding villages and the number of spontaneous markets are growing. But currently the big problem is the lack of money. A second hryvnia cashing point has appeared near the Metro hypermarket, but with the consent of the so-called "mayor" Kostiantyn Ivashchenko, people are being robbed, offering only RUB 1.8 for a hryvnia, when in Donetsk they give RUB 2.2 for it.

“In general, the realities of Mariupol are now better to see than to hear. 150,000-170,000 Mariupol residents remain hostages of the occupying authorities. There is almost no chance to escape to Ukraine,” Andriushchenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders are stepping up their offensive against Mariupol and are trying to advance by land.

Ukraine is negotiating with the Russian Federation to rescue all the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, blocked in the Azovstal plant.

Meanwhile, the Russian side rejected Turkey's proposals to evacuate the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, who are at the Azovstal plant.