Viktor Andrusiv, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, believes that Russia can drag out the war against Ukraine at least until the end of this year. The enemy hopes that a serious energy crisis, which will arise closer to winter, will force the West to "negotiate" with the Russian Federation. Andrusiv said this on the air of the telethon.

"The Russians plan to delay the minimum until the end of the year. I will explain why - according to their calculations, a serious energy crisis will begin closer to winter, and problems with heating will begin, and these problems will also begin in Ukraine, and serious problems with the economy. Because energy prices are growing very strongly, and now the Kremlin’s stake will be that towards the end of the year the West will understand, let’s say, that it is necessary to negotiate with the Russian Federation, and if they (the invaders) hold out until the end of the year, then they expect that what they demand," Andrusiv explained.

