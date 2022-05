Over the past day, May 13, 5 people were injured as a result of shelling in Mykolaiv region. They have been taken to hospitals. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council Hanna Zamazeeva in Telegram.

Zamazeeva said that all the victims of the shelling of the Russian military were taken to medical facilities.

"Over the past day in Mykolaiv region, 5 people were injured. Fortunately, there are no children among the victims. All the victims were taken to our medical institutions and receive the necessary assistance," she wrote.

According to her, in total as of this morning, in Mykolaiv hospitals there are 164 people who suffered from attacks of invaders to the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 8, Russian troops fired missiles at a school and a hospital in Mykolaiv.

On May 4, the invaders fired at Mykolaiv with multiple rocket launchers using prohibited cluster shells.

On Friday evening, May 13, the Russian invaders fired missiles at one of the enterprises in Donetsk region.