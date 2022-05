China's NEV battery output hikes over 180% in first 4 months

Visitors look at a blade-shaped battery produced by China's leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD. Photo by Xinhua/Deng Hua.

Visitors look at a blade-shaped battery produced by China's leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD. Photo by Xinhua/Deng Hua.

China's output of new energy vehicles (NEV) batteries surged 183.5% year on year to 129.6 GWh in the first four months of the year, industrial data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In the January-April period, the country produced 81 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries, soaring 283.1% from a year ago, data from China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance showed.

The output of ternary lithium batteries stood at 48.3 GWh, up 97.2% year on year, the data showed.

A total of 64.5 GWh of batteries were installed in China's electric vehicles during the period, up 104.1% year on year.

In April alone, the output of NEV batteries was 29 GWh, down 26.1% from March.

Retail sales of NEVs in China expanded 78.4% year on year to 282,000 units last month, despite COVID-19 resurgences, according to the China Passenger Car Association.