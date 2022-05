Russian Invaders Fire Missiles At One Of Enterprises In Donetsk Region

On Friday evening, May 13, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk region. The attack fell on one of the enterprises. Mayor Vadym Liakh announced this on Facebook.

So, Liakh said that a missile attack was recorded at one of the industrial enterprises.

"Yesterday, one of the industrial enterprises of the city was subjected to a missile strike. The enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure in Donetsk region," he said.

The mayor also urged not to post photos and videos from the place of hit on social networks, as well as not to indicate the addresses and names of the affected objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in a day the Ukrainian military repelled 10 attacks by invaders in Donbas, depriving them of 3 more drones and 5 tanks.

Meanwhile, Arestovych said that the Russians were preparing for an offensive simultaneously in 3 directions: in the areas of Popasna (Luhansk region), Avdiivka (Donetsk region) and in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

As of the morning of the 80th day of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the enemy is most active in 2 directions.