The Russian invaders are building a multi-echelon defense in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, in order to hold the occupied territory, preparatory measures are being taken for the construction of a multi-echelon defense by the occupiers," the authority said.

In the Pidennobuzke direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

The enemy continues shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from mortars and cannon artillery.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 10 attacks by Russian invaders were repulsed over the past day, 5 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 6 units of armored vehicles and 7 enemy vehicles were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military unsuccessfully carried out assault operations in the direction of Orekhove and in the Kamyshevakhy district of Zaporizhzhia region, lost a K-52 Alligator helicopter.

The Russians are preparing for an offensive simultaneously in 3 directions: in the areas of Popasna (Luhansk region), Avdiivka (Donetsk region) and in the Zaporizhzhia direction.