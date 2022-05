Vice Speaker of the Russian State Duma Anna Kuznetsova arrived in occupied Kherson with the stated goal of "gathering the social needs of the local population." This was reported by the Russian propaganda media RIA Novosti.

So, Kuznetsova said she wants to collect requests from the population on social support.

"I would like to focus on social tasks, because a person pays attention to political processes, but when it comes to a specific family ... each family must understand that we will hear each task. We came specially to collect all these needs, requests that are through social support, and find solutions to them in the near future," Kuznetsova said at a meeting with the occupying "head" of Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders killed a prisoner and took prisoners the employees of the pre-trial detention center in Kherson.

On May 9, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russian invaders were looking for lists of abandoned apartments in occupied Kherson to house their military.

On April 28, the mayor of the temporarily occupied Kherson, Ihor Kolykhaev, said that the occupiers were planning to annex Kherson region to Crimea.

Later it became known that the occupying authorities of Kherson region would turn to Putin with a request to include the region into the Russian Federation.