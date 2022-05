Russian Troops No Longer Consider Complete Control Of Kharkiv Region As Their Goal - General Staff

The Russian troops no longer consider it their goal to establish complete control over the territory of Kharkiv region.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The main goal is to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions and ensure the stability of the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea," the authority said.

The Russian aggressor continues combat operations in the eastern operational zone, exerting fire influence along the entire line of confrontation and in the depths of the defense of the Ukrainian troops.

The greatest activity of the invaders is observed in the Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military plans to completely abandon their positions around Kharkiv.

As of the 80th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the greatest activity of the Russian army is observed in the Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions.

The Russian military is trying to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Vesele of Kharkiv region.