The Ministry of Defense is focused on the need to provide 1 million people who will fight the Russian invaders. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Facebook on Friday, May 13.

Ukraine was not fully ready for the Russian invasion, but thanks to the preparatory measures taken and the mobilization of the Ukrainian people, the actions of the authorities that retained the country's control, defense was organized, Reznikov said. The head of the Ministry of Defense said that at the initial stages volunteers who closed acute problematic issues helped a lot.

"The deployment of the state mechanism is a lot of formalities even in conditions of war. And not only in the warring Ukraine.

As a result, processes were launched that will ensure the buildup of the defense potential of Ukraine. This applies to procurement and production of the necessary. We are focused on the need to provide 1 million people who will overcome the enemy," Reznikov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mobilization in Ukraine continues according to plan, probably it will continue after May 24.

On February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on general mobilization within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the decree.

In mid-March, the mobilization of those liable for military service who were not included in the category of reservists of the first stage began.