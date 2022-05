"President" of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov wants to hold a "referendum" on joining Russia on July 17.

He published the corresponding "decree" on Telegram.

The document argues that South Ossetia has always sought reunification with Russia, and this is allegedly reflected in its "Constitution."

"To schedule a referendum of the Republic of South Ossetia on the issue "Do you support the unification of the Republic of South Ossetia and Russia?" The date of the referendum should be set for July 17, 2022," the document says.

Besides, Bibilov mentions the "common history" of South Ossetia with Russia and calls the latter "an older brother who will always understand and support."

"It's time to come together once and for all. Become stronger in this now official union," Bibilov said on Telegram.

At the same time, Anatoly Bibilov will soon resign as "president." In the recent election, he lost, he will soon be replaced by Alan Gagloev.

The "independence" of South Ossetia, except for Russia, was recognized by Syria, Venezuela, Nauru and Nicaragua.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of March, the "president" of the occupied territory of Georgia - South Ossetia - Anatoly Bibilov said that the republic intends to take legal steps in the near future to initiate the process of joining Russia.