The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov has said that the war with Russia is going so well that by mid-August it will reach a turning point and end by the end of the year. Budanov spoke about this in an exclusive interview with Sky News on Friday, May 13.

"The turning point will be in the second half of August. By the end of this year, most of the active fighting will be completed. As a result, we will restore Ukrainian power in all our territories that we have lost, including Donbas and Crimea," Budanov emphasized.

The head of the Defense Intelligence also said that Russia's tactics in the conduct of hostilities have not changed, and the enemy is suffering huge losses. Budanov said that he was not surprised by the aggressor's failures in the war, since Ukraine knows everything about the plans of the Russian Federation at that very moment when they are just being developed. At the same time, he said that Europe is in vain afraid of the power of Russia, since this is a myth: “It is not as powerful as this. It is a horde of people with weapons."

Budanov also said that a coup is already taking place in Russia to overthrow Vladimir Putin, and the Russian leader himself is seriously ill with cancer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, Budanov said that the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea is a strategically important point, thus Ukraine will fight for it.

On May 12, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced that Russia could not fully restore the combat capability of the military units withdrawn from Ukraine, since due to sanctions in the country there is a tangible decline in the military-industrial complex.

On April 18, Budanov said that the main goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the war is the destruction of the Ukrainian state.