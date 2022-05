The DTEK energy holding has dismissed Ivan Heliukh, CEO of DTEK Grids, and appointed Oleksandr Fomenko instead.

DTEK has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Oleksandr Fomenko, former Head of the DTEK Odesa Grids, was appointed CEO of the DTEK Grids. Company’s priorities under his management will include restoration of energy infrastructure, destroyed due to hostilities, and continuation of the previously started projects related to digitalization of the grids and improvement of the customer service. Oleksandr Fomenko has replaced Ivan Heliukh, who will continue his work in DTEK as a Member of the Board at D.TRADING B.V.,” reads the statement.

According to the report, Oleksandr Fomenko has been employed in DTEK since 2000.

In June 2019, he was appointed CEO of DTEK Odesa Grids.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Grids is an operating holding within the structure of the DTEK energy holding, which develops a business for the distribution of electricity and operation of power grids in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.