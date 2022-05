In Germany, within EU sanctions, a yacht of a Russian oligarch worth about EUR 452 million was seized in the port of Hamburg. It is reported by European Pravda with reference to Bild.

So, it is reported that the yacht belongs to the Russian oligarch of Azerbaijani origin Farhad Akhmedov.

For months, authorities have been trying to clarify the yacht's opaque ownership: whether it belongs to Akhmedov, who is on the EU sanctions list, or his ex-wife Tatyana Akhmedova.

It is noted that, according to the British court, in 2018, Tatyana Akhmedova, who lives in London, after four years of divorce, received a yacht as a gift, which was originally built for the oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Her ex-husband, billionaire Farhad Akhmedov, has been on the EU sanctions list as a friend of Putin since February.

The yacht was seized by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) during repairs in Port Rashid in 2017. A year later, after the British verdict, the ship officially belonged to Tatyana Akhmedova.

But in 2019, the Court of Appeal in Dubai ruled that the confiscation of the ship by the British freezing order is invalid in the Emirates and thus Akhmedov again becomes the owner, having made a fortune in gas production in Siberia.

According to an investigation by the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany (BKA), it now seems clear that Farhad Akhmedov is the owner of the yacht.

Thus, the Luna yacht is subject to sanctions law, BKA said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the assets of the Russian oligarch Mikhail Friedman were arrested in Ukraine.

Earlier, a court in Lviv transferred the arrested Royal Romance yacht of the Member of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk to the disposal of the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency).