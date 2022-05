Businessman Elon Musk has suspended a deal to buy Twitter. He expects information confirming the count that spam/fake accounts do make up less than 5% of users. Musk wrote about this on Twitter, according to Economic Pravda.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk wrote on his account.

The billionaire later assured that he still intends to acquire the company.

It is noted that Musk in his first tweet posted a link to Reuters material about the Twitter report, in which the company said that fake or spam accounts in the first quarter of 2022 accounted for less than 5% of daily active users that can be monetized.

Before that, Musk stated that one of his priority tasks would be the removal of spam-bots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Elon Musk can make Twitter paid for some users.

Earlier it was reported that the inventor and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, made a deal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) for USD 44 billion.

Later, businessman Elon Musk jokingly announced the purchase of another company - Coca-Cola. He allegedly wants to do this in order to return cocaine to the drink.