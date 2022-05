Rada Wants To Impose Sanctions Against Russian Oligarchs Fridman, Deripaska And Gref

Six members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the Parliament submit for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council a proposal to impose personal sanctions against Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Oleg Deripaska and German Gref.

This is stated in draft resolution No. 7372 of May 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document proposes to impose sanctions against four persons associated with Alfa Bank: Alfa Group founders Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, German Khan and Alexey Kuzmichev.

They also want to impose sanctions against the chairman of the board of Sberbank of Russia German Gref and Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The imposition of sanctions for the above persons will mean:

1) blocking of assets - temporary restriction of a person's right to use and dispose of property belonging to them;

2) restriction of trading operations;

3) restriction, partial or complete termination of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine;

4) preventing the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine;

5) suspension of economic and financial obligations;

6) cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits, the receipt (availability) of which is a condition for the implementation of a certain type of activity, in particular, cancellation or termination of special permits for the use of subsoil resources;

7) prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada approved the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the forced seizure of Russian property in Ukraine.