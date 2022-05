Case Against Poroshenko Continues To Be Investigated During War - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) continues to conduct investigative actions against former President Petro Poroshenko during the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the SBI.

"The investigation is ongoing," the department said.

Thus, the SBI made it clear that the case was not suspended or dismissed.

At that, the department did not specify at what stage the investigation of the case is.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the war Poroshenko's salary increased.

Former Member of Parliament from Poroshenko's Bloc Andrii Nemyrovskyi, suspected of fraud, faces from 3 to 8 years in prison.

The Migration Service refused to say whether Poroshenko returned his passports.

Poroshenko cannot travel abroad, despite the expiration of restrictions on his case.

The defense of Poroshenko believes that the director of the SBI Oleksii Sukhachov should deal with more important matters than telling what the ex-President can and cannot do.

The SBI and the Security Service of Ukraine suspect Poroshenko of high treason because of his assistance in the supply of coal from certain occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.