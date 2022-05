Rada Introduces Payment Of Rent For Gas Sold Instead Of Gas Being Produced During Martial Law

The Verkhovna Rada introduced the payment of rent for the natural gas sold instead of the gas being produced for the time of martial law.

A total of 275 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 7249, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada has established that tax liabilities for the rent payment for the use of subsoil for natural gas production in tax (reporting) periods starting from April 1, 2022 until the last day (inclusively) of the month in which martial law on the territory of Ukraine will be terminated or canceled are temporarily not paid in terms of volumes of natural gas produced but not sold in the relevant tax periods.

At the same time, payers are required to keep separate records of the volumes of produced and sold natural gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, a law on linking the rent for natural gas production to the price of its sale during martial law came into force.