Yesterday in Luhansk region, fighters of the air defense unit 81 of a separate airmobile brigade of the Landing Assault Forces shot down an enemy Mi-28 Night Hunter attack helicopter.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported this.

The report notes that such an attack helicopter is designed to search and destroy tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as air targets and people, in conditions of active fire counteraction.

According to open data, such a helicopter costs USD 18 million.

"Sometimes a hunter can turn into prey, like a given Russian helicopter," the paratroopers say.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday the military reported that they shot down a helicopter from Stinger in Luhansk region, but did not specify which one.

The Russian military unsuccessfully carried out assault actions in the direction of Orikhove and in the Komyshuvakha area, lost a K-52 Alligator helicopter.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the battalion-tactical group of Russian invaders near the village of Bilohorivka, Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region.