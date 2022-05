Zelenskyy Demands To Supplement Law, Which Prohibited Use Of "Z" And "V" As Nazi Symbols

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoed a law criminalizing the use of symbols of the Russian invasion.

This is stated on the website of the Parliament on the page of the bill 7214, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the President submitted 3 proposals to the law.

According to the text of the proposals, the President fully shares the position on the prohibition of the propaganda of the Russian Nazi totalitarian regime, the armed aggression of the Russian Federation as a terrorist state against Ukraine, the symbols of the military invasion of the Russian Nazi totalitarian regime in Ukraine.

The head of state in one of the proposals to the law wants to supplement the list, where there will be no punishment for its use.

In particular, it can also be used in museum expositions, thematic exhibitions, library collections, in aids, textbooks and other materials of a scientific and educational nature, used in educational processes in order to convey to society and the world community the truth about the criminal nature of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

It is also proposed that the use of symbols of the invasion be prohibited not only for parties, but also for public associations.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 29, Stefanchuk signed a law introducing criminal liability of up to 10 years in prison for using symbols of the Russian invasion.