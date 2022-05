All Teachers And Scientists In Ukraine To Be Exempted From Mobilization

Eight members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the Parliament exempt university teachers from mobilization, regardless of their scientific degree.

This is stated in Bill No. 7352 "On Amending Article 23 of the Law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" on Postponing Conscription for Military Service during Mobilization to Scientific, Scientific-Pedagogical and Pedagogical Workers,” Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill was registered on May 5.

The bill provides that scientific, scientific-pedagogical and pedagogical workers are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization during a special period, provided that they work in scientific institutions and organizations, institutions of higher, professional pre-higher, professional (vocational) or general secondary education at the main place of work by at least 0.75 rate.

The bill proposes: 1) to eliminate the requirement that scientific and scientific-pedagogical workers of institutions of higher and professional higher education, scientific institutions and organizations have the scientific title and scientific degree; 2) extend the right to deferment from military service during mobilization to teachers of institutions of higher and professional higher education who are employed at the main place of work by at least 0.75 rate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mobilization in Ukraine continues according to plan, probably it will continue after May 24.

On February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on general mobilization within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the decree.

In mid-March, the mobilization of those liable for military service who were not included in the category of reservists of the first stage began.