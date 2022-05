Russia does not refuse the meeting of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the Russian propaganda media TASS reports.

Peskov said that it was impossible to hold a meeting of the Presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine without preparation. However, according to him, the Russian Federation does not refuse to hold such a meeting.

In addition, Peskov said that there is no movement to prepare a document that Putin and Zelenskyy could sign.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to introduce martial law in the Russian Federation against the background of the war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Putin will attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, where Zelenskyy was also invited.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the condition for the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Later, the Ukrainian President suggested that his talks with Putin might not take place at all.