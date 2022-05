New Window Of Opportunity For Ukraine’s Victory May Appear Within Few Months - Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that a new window of opportunity for Ukraine to win the war with Russia should appear when the Kremlin finally loses its chances of achieving any success. He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

Thus, Reznikov noted that this could be influenced by an increase in the pressure of sanctions on Russia and an increase in foreign assistance to Ukraine.

"The increasing pressure of sanctions on Russia and the increase in foreign aid to Ukraine in the future of several months should create conditions under which the Kremlin will finally lose the chances of achieving any success. Then a new window of opportunity for Ukraine should appear," Reznikov wrote.

He stressed that in this super difficult period, unity, cohesion, will and patience are needed.

