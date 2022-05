The invaders also illegally took out tens of thousands of tons of sunflowerseed oil, hundreds of kilograms of vegetables and agricultural machinery. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotskyi.

"Occupiers in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk regions took out about 500,000 tons of grain. Plus, it is known about the export of several tens of thousands of tons of sunflowerseed oil. Unprecedented thefts continue," he said.

He added that the facts of theft and agricultural equipment were recorded. "Our farmers have a modern one. Using GPS, you can clearly track that it went to the territory of the Russian Federation and Crimea," the First Deputy Minister said.

According to him, the invaders also stole several hundred kilograms of vegetables from Ukrainian communities, which are now in the temporarily occupied territories.

"In addition, they had an attempt to export it. Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, thanks to international cooperation, we blocked its import to our partner states. Therefore, most likely they will somehow internally use it for their own purposes," Vysotskyi said.

Recall that in the second half of April, Denisova reported that, according to residents of the occupied Crimea, more trains carrying grain began to run through the peninsula from Ukrainian territory.

And on April 30, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food announced that Russian troops were stealing grain stored in elevators in the temporarily occupied territories of the southern Ukraine.

We also reported that earlier this week Russia tried to sell grain stolen in Ukraine to Egypt. The authorities of the country refused to buy the stolen Ukrainian products, after which the cargo ship went towards Syria.