Ukraine will fight for Zmiinyi Island for as long as it takes. This was announced on May 13 on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

He stressed that the island is of strategic importance both for Ukraine and for the Russian invaders, as it allows them to control the situation in the south of the country. Zmiinyi is also important from the point of view of the possibility of a tactical amphibious landing by Russia.

"The one who controls the island can at any time block the movement of civilian ships in all directions to the south of Ukraine ... Zmiinyi Island is the territory of Ukraine, and we will de-occupy it and fight for it as long as it takes. This is a strategically important point to open trade sea routes, bring weapons to us and exclude any possible military actions of Russia on the territory of the PMR, from which they (Russian troops) can attack the western part of Ukraine," Budanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 12, the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, said that the Ukrainian military had damaged the Vsevolod Bobrov, a logistics support ship of the Russian Federation, near Zmiinyi Island.

And last week, the Ukrainian military destroyed from the air a Russian vessel of the Serna type, which was located near Zmiinyi Island.

