Macron Looking For Way Out For Russia In Vain, Ukraine Will Not Make Concessions - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the country will not make concessions and will not look for a way out for Russia. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown his readiness to take away other people's territories. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1.

Thus, Zelenskyy noted that French President Emmanuel Macron is in vain trying to find a "way out for Russia."

"We shouldn't be looking for a way out for Russia and Macron is doing it in vain. I believe that he has a wonderful experience until Russia itself wants, until it understands that it needs it - it will not look for any way out. Maybe Emmanuel knows something more, but I know that he wanted to find certain results in mediation between us and did not find and not on our part," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, it is not very correct to offer some things related to concessions of Ukrainian sovereignty in order to save Putin's face.

"We are not prepared to keep anything for anyone and lose our territories for it. It's not fair, it's time lost. On February 24, Russia showed that it doesn’t care about all your concessions, if I decided to take the territory, I will do it, and they do it. Emmanuel does not need to do one or another diplomatic pas now. He became President, I supported him, but without any steps towards this or that. History does not forgive this, only steps forward," the President said.

