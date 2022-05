4 Russian Ships And 2 Submarines With Over 30 Cruise Missiles Located In Black Sea - South Operational Command

In the Black Sea there is a ship grouping of the Russian Federation consisting of 4 ships and 2 submarines. This is stated in the South Operational Command statement on Facebook.

It is reported that 4 ships and 2 submarines of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea carry more than 30 cruise missiles.

"The ship grouping in the Black Sea consists of 4 ships and 2 submarines carrying more than 30 Kalibr cruise missiles. So the threat of missile strikes both in the south and throughout Ukraine remains relevant," the statement says.

Also, the command urged the Ukrainians not to panic and act confidently, balancedly in response to alarms.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Friday, May 13, residents of Odesa may hear the sounds of a siren in connection with checking the operation of a loudspeaker at one of the enterprises.

The enemy continues to threaten Odesa with missile strikes and is stepping up aerial reconnaissance.

One of the main sights of the city, the Vorontsov Palace, was damaged due to missile attack on Odesa by Russian troops.